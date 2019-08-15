TSA offers tips to travelers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Transportation Security Administration set up a display at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to remind travelers about TSA rules regarding items prohibited from being taken on board planes. TSA featured bins full of items that have been intercepted by the agency at our airport.
The agency reminds passengers to arrive early and research what is not allowed in carry-on bags in an effort to make the screening process more efficient. They also offered tips and talked about a new rule coming in 2020.
Passengers bringing firearms continues to be a problem.
“Across Mississippi, we stopped 32 guns last year. Of the 32 guns, eight were here in Gulfport. Year to date, we’ve already stopped seven in Gulfport,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshertz.
Additionally, passengers are reminded that the 3-1-1 rule still applies to carry-on bags. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less per container; must be in 1-quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag; 1 bag is permitted per passenger; and the plastic bag must be taken out of your suitcase and placed into a screening bin. The bag limits the total liquid volume each traveler can bring and enables quick screening.
Terrorism continues to be a concern for TSA, so a long standing policy will remain in effect.
“We must remain vigilant because we know terrorists are still interested in bringing down a commercial airplane. That is one reason why if you’re not in the TSA pre-check program, we ask you to remove your electronics that are larger than a cell phone and place them in a bin. That way we can be sure they have not been altered and have not had explosives placed inside of them,” Koshertz said.
A new program called Real ID begins Oct. 1, 2020. Mississippi driver’s licenses and passports are compliant, but if you don’t have either, you’ll have to get an official state ID.
