Lucedale man sentenced to 50 total years for kidnapping, aggravated assault

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lucedale man was sentenced on kidnapping and assault charges after he was found guilty of forcing his former roommate and a woman to strip down, then tied up the pair and beat them repeatedly.
Andrew Rayvone Williams, 31, was sentenced Aug. 9 for two counts of kidnapping in Jackson County for one count of aggravated domestic violence in George County.
The kidnapping charges occurred in March of 2018 when the defendant got into an argument with his roommate due to non-payment of rent. The defendant began to beat up the roommate and another individual inside the home, ultimately dragging both to the bathroom and tying them up with duct tape. They were able to escape after the defendant fled the apartment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
On Oct. 21, 2015, the defendant assaulted his girlfriend at her residence in Lucedale. He repeatedly kicked and hit her in the face until she lost consciousness. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two prior convictions in George County for possession of a controlled substance. The Lucedale Police Department investigated the case.
“This defendant has demonstrated a complete disregard for the laws of this state and the value of human life," said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "I know our community is safer now that he has been held accountable. I hope this sentence shows my office is committed to protecting the public from violent and habitual offenders.”
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Williams on the charges of kidnapping to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 15 years to serve, the remaining time to serve on post-release supervision.
On the charge of aggravated domestic violence, Judge Robert Krebs sentenced him to serve 20 years, day for day, in the custody of MDOC. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $2000, $100 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all costs of court. The domestic violence charge will run consecutively to the kidnapping charges, for a total of 50 years with 35 years to serve.
Assistant District Attorneys Michael Dykes and Carolyn Lewis prosecuted the cases.
