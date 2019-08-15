Lower rain chances for Thursday. More heat?

Partly cloudy Thursday with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible. Many areas will see no rain at all today. And those that do see rain will still also have many rain-free hours. I would take the umbrella just in case though. High temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 90s with a heat index between 105 and 108 degrees, possibly very briefly up to around 110 degrees in a few places. If it becomes hotter than expected, we could see a heat advisory issued for our area later today. Those working or spending time outdoors today should wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water. Some of today’s storms could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Less than one inch of rainfall is expected today in South Mississippi. Friday looks mostly sunny with only a stray storm possible. Saturday will only bring hit-or-miss storms. But, Sunday and Monday look wetter with rain showers likely in the forecast as a front in the Gulf moves back our way. For now, tropical activity remains quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic at this time with no disturbances to track currently. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are one month away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.