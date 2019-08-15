Gulfport man, 19, sentenced for viewing child porn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old Gulfport man will be under supervision for the rest of his life after he admitted viewing child pornography on his phone.
Michael Alex Miller was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 and $3,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, in addition to $18,000 in restitution.
The investigation into Miller’s actions started in February 2019, when the FBI received information that a specific IP address associated with a Gulfport residence had accessed a website used to access child pornography. On February 8, agents went to that Gulfport address and Michael Alex Miller answered the door.
Miller agreed to voluntarily speak with the agents who conducted a non-custodial interview with Miller. Prosecutors say he admitted to looking at child pornography on his cell phone and viewing or accessing multiple images of the same. Forensic examination of Miller's cellular devices confirmed he accessed multiple images of minors engaging in such conduct.
The images were then reviewed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which confirmed the images included known minors.
Miller was indicted on February 20, 2019, for accessing the images of the minors. He pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden on April 25, 2019.
