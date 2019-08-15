Gorenflo Elementary closed to students Thursday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - School is canceled for the students of Gorenflo Elementary School Thursday.
According to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, the air conditioning unit at the school overheated, causing smoke, but no flame ever ignited.
Boney could not confirm or deny if lightning struck the unit, which was originally reported by the school district.
While students will not report to school, Jennifer Pyron with the Biloxi School District said teachers and staff will be at the school Thursday.
No word yet as to when students will return to class.
We will update this report as more information is made available.
