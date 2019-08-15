Former Lake Charles police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force during 2017 police chase

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Lake Charles police officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to using excessive force against a person he was arresting in 2017.
Robert Hammac, 45, repeatedly punched the person in the head despite the fact that “the victim was not resisting in any way or posing a threat,” according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Hammac pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. He faces a maximum term of 10 years and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced by U.S. Judge James D. Cain Jr. on Nov. 14.
According to court documents, Hammac was involved in a vehicle pursuit on May 8, 2017, for several miles. When the car stopped, the occupant raised his hands in the air, indicating surrender. Other officers the occupant out of the car and began pulling him out of the car. Hammac ran to the front passenger side door, opened it, grabbed him before he could exit, pulled him back into the car, and repeatedly punched him in the head with a closed fist.
