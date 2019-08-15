Dixie Newman declared winner after election results certified

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The results have officially been certified; Dixie Newman was declared the winner of the Senate District 50 election on Wednesday.
“I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who believed in me enough to vote for me in the primary,” Newman told WLOX. “It shows that District 50 wants a change and their voice heard in Jackson. What an incredible and humbling feeling with such a tight race.”
As of last week’s count, only one vote separated Newman from her opponent Scott DeLano. He has announced plans to contest the results of the election. He said Wednesday he was in the process of serving the official paperwork.
“I know my opponent is planning on contesting this race, and I am prepared to be part of that process to ensure everything is done fairly,” Newman said.
While DeLano was ahead in votes after the initial county Aug. 6, Newman pulled ahead by one vote after affidavit ballots were counted. The tables turned when a thumb drive, one of two from the the North Bay Precinct, turned up and it was determined it had not been counted.
The review and recount of the votes will be held sometime next week, but official date has not been given at the time of this report.
