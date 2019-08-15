Chris McDaniel endorses Tate Reeves for Miss. governor

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has been endorsed by Mississippi State Sen. Chris McDaniel.
McDaniel announced his endorsement of Reeves during a campaign event at the Morgan Brothers Millwork facility in Laurel on Thursday afternoon.
Reeves said he and McDaniel have had their fair share of disagreements in the past but is glad to now be looking forward to the future.
“The senator and I have stayed in contact. We do regularly. Just because we disagree on issues doesn’t mean we don’t communicate,” said Reeves. “Him serving in the senate and me serving as lieutenant governor for the last eight years, we see each other regularly. We have conversations regularly. I was very pleased.”
Reeves will face former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller in the Republican primary runoff election on Aug. 27.
Waller received the endorsement of State Rep. Robert Foster earlier this week. Foster was the third candidate in the running for the Republican nomination for governor but was outlasted by Reeves and Waller in the primary.
The winner of the runoff will go up against Democratic candidate Attorney General Jim Hood in November’s general election.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.