Wetter Wednesday should bring less dangerous heat

Wet Wednesday ahead. You’ll likely need your rain jacket, but maybe not all day. A muggy morning under partly cloudy skies with a chance for thunderstorms can be expected. Then, showers and thunderstorms become likely for Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the north. Main timing for rain today will be between 1 PM and 10 PM. Severe damaging weather is possible but not likely today for any location in coastal Mississippi. A few of today’s thunderstorms may yield damaging wind gusts. Flooding rainfall is also possible but not likely today in coastal Mississippi; amounts of one to two inches are expected for many, with totals of more than two inches possible in only a few spots. High temperatures should be somewhat less hot than yesterday, only rising into the lower 90s with a heat index up to 105 for most with a few isolated spots up to 110. This decrease in heat index is due to increased cloud cover and more numerous showers and thunderstorms expected to fire up through the day. Thursday brings a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms as the front stalls nearby over the Gulf Coast or the northern Gulf. If the front slides far enough to our south, then Friday will only be partly cloudy with hardly any rain. That front may wiggle back our way this weekend and early next week, leading to increasing rain chances. For now, the tropics remain quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic at this time with no disturbances to track. There are currently no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are one month away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.