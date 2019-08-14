TRAFFIC ALERT: Popp’s Ferry Bridge stuck in up position

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you take the Popp’s Ferry Bridge in Biloxi to get to work or school, you will need to find an alternate route.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the bridge became stuck in the up position. According to the bridge tender, the northside span won’t go down.
Engineers are working to troubleshoot the problem and fix it as soon as possible. While there isn’t an estimated time as to when it will be repaired, the bridge tender said it could take an hour or more.
Vehicles are advised to take an alternate route. We will update this story once the bridge is back down.
