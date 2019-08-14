Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon

A few showers and storms may continue into the evening. By Thursday morning, rain chances will be lower. We may only be left with a few showers. Lows will be in the 70s. Because this front will stall nearby, we will have a few hit or miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s. A few more showers are possible on Friday with highs in the 90s. This pattern will continue into the weekend.