Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon

Our Wednesday has started out hot and humid! We are under another Heat Advisory, and the heat index may be around 105-110 at times. Actual high temps will be in the low 90s. However, a cool down is expected in the afternoon as showers and storms roll through the area. A front moving in from the north will help these storms develop. Some may produce heavy rain and a few strong wind gusts. We are under a level one risk for severe weather.
A few showers and storms may continue into the evening. By Thursday morning, rain chances will be lower. We may only be left with a few showers. Lows will be in the 70s. Because this front will stall nearby, we will have a few hit or miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s. A few more showers are possible on Friday with highs in the 90s. This pattern will continue into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.