Prayers for peace in Moss Point following officer-involved shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Prayer in Moss Point is the message from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church after Toussaint Diamon Sims was fatally shot by police August 8.
The shooting happened at Second and Martin Luther King Blvd. after police say Sims led them on a chase spanning two cities.
“This will work out and things will continue to calm down," said Reverend Charles E. Evans Sr.
He’s been a member at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for four years. In that time, Evans has helped members and the community overcome heartache and sadness. Now, he’s doing it again, altering his message to speak on Thursday’s shooting.
“You have to deal with the social issues,” he said.
His main message is one of prayer.
“I know there’s a lot of mixed feelings, but you have to just pray for that family,” Evans said.
Reverend Evans said Sims was the great grandson of one of his parishioners.
“Knowing them as I do, they are a strong family, and they’ll come together. If my assistance is needed, they will insist on it," the reverend added.
Sunday’s service was the first since the shooting. Reverend Evans said he’s reminding members to be patient.
“You have to trust the justice system, but you also have to have a strong belief in your faith and in the Lord,” he added. “Despite what went on, it’s all about getting to the bare truth of it. I think that is what it’s really about. In that situation, you want to make sure that the truth is coming out of it."
