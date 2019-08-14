Four transported after Harrison County school bus collides with pickup truck

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County school bus collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of John Ross Road and Hwy 605 Wednesday afternoon.
The bus is from River Oaks Elementary school.
AMR says four patients were transported from the accident with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple ambulances are currently at the scene and checking on kids, who were present on the bus when the accident happened. A WLOX reporter was at the scene and noticed the children appeared to be okay sighting minor injuries.
Two kids appeared to be taken from the accident to be checked out. One appeared to have a sore tooth, and the other appeared to have a scraped knee. The driver of the truck and his wife were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Most of the kids were picked up by their parents. Others were put on a seperate bus.
Numerous parents can be seen waiting for more information and to see their kids. Witnesses say extensive damage can be seen to the driver’s side of the pickup truck.
Officers are clearing up the scene. The four people were transported to Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport.
