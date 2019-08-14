Pascagoula medical clinic honored as Anchor Award winner

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday was a celebration of small businesses and nonprofits in Jackson County.
A sold-out crowd of more than 300 business and community leaders packed Pelican Landing in Moss Point for the 11th annual Anchor Awards. The program was created to highlight local businesses.
One of the Anchor Award winners, Baz Family Medical Clinic, not only provides medical care but also serves the community.
When nurse practitioner Jeanette Shabazz opened the doors to Baz Family Medical Clinic a year ago, she wanted it to be a one-stop shop for everyone.
“One of the most important things that we like to do is to give back to the community. I just found out that there was some type of disparity in this particular area. This area, in particular, has a lot of homeless population as well as underprivileged people, and we want to be in an area where we could help," Shabazz said.
The family-owned business provides urgent care services, lab services, treatment for chronic illnesses and more.
Shabazz takes it a step further with Give Back Saturdays to serve uninsured and under-insured patients.
“On those Saturdays, our office visits are $49, and it’s every second Saturday. In addition to that, we offer lab services as well on that day, as well as each day, but those lab fees are also sliced in half,” she said.
Shabazz said serving everyone also means serving her Spanish-speaking patients. Her receptionist is bilingual.
Wednesday, Baz Family Medical Clinic was chosen to receive the Rookie Business Anchor Award. Shabazz said she’s honored to be recognized for her dedication to advocating for others.
She said that’s what being a local business is all about.
“We’re not just providers, but we are your neighbors,” she said.
Other winners of Wednesday’s Anchor awards include Fletcher Construction Company, Inc. in the small business category for those with 50 or fewer employers, and Chancellor, Inc. in the category for small businesses with 200 or fewer employees. Dream Program, Inc. took home the award in the nonprofit category.
