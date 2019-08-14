Biloxi welcomes 13 new inductees into the Sports Hall of Fame

Known for his fluid moves and speed in basketball and track, Chris McGee earned National High School Football All-American Honorable Mention as a senior at Biloxi High in 1982. He was a gifted wide receiver and was selected to the Mississippi High School All Star game. He earned All-Harrison County and All-Big Eight honors in basketball at BHS, and was a track standout and State award winner. He also won Player of the Week honors seven times while a receiver at the University of Southern Mississippi. He is perhaps best known as the player who caught Brett Favre’s first college touchdown pass at USM.