Attorney Carlos Moore back on the case as co-counsel for family of man shot by officer

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The attorney who was initially representing the family of Toussaint Diamon Sims is back on the case as co-counsel after saying one day earlier that he was stepping down as the family’s lawyer.
Carlos Moore announced Wednesday that he would be assisting with the case as co-counsel after another attorney from his law firm agreed to represent the Sims family as lead counsel.
Brian Dunn, a managing partner for The Cochran Firm out of Los Angeles, will represent Keena Sims, the mother of the 27-year-old man shot Aug. 8 by a Moss Point police officer.
“No one will fight harder to see that justice is served and that we get to the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” said Moore in a tweet.
While no lawsuit has been filed yet in Sims’ death, Moore announced on Monday that he intended to file a $10 million lawsuit against the the city, police chief Brandon Ashley, and the officer who fired the deadly shots.
The next morning, Moore - who is the first cousin of Keena Sims - told WLOX he would be removing himself from the case.
“As a relative of Mrs. Sims, I have decided to withdraw from the case," said Moore on Tuesday after meeting with the district attorney. "I believe I am at a severe disadvantage not knowing all of the evidence.”
Authorities said at the time of the officer-involved shooting, that Diamon Sims fled from police in a car, leading the officer on a chase before getting out of the vehicle and running on foot. Chief Ashley and the officer’s attorney Calvin Taylor said Sims was armed at the time. He was shot near the intersection of 2nd Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
Moore, who has held multiple press conferences since Sunday, said he has talked to over a dozen witnesses who say Sims was not armed. However, he said authorities have refused to show him the body cam footage that proves that, despite having showed the officer’s attorney.
Attorney Calvin Taylor said the body cam video leaves no doubt that Sims was armed, saying the video clearly shows a weapon and that the officer was justified in firing shots.
District attorney Angel Myers-McIlrath said, in accordance with state laws, all of the evidence will be presented to the grand jury, who will then determine if criminal charges will be brought against the officer or if it was justified.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the agency tasked with investigating the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol.
*WLOX has chosen not to release the officer’s name until it officially provided by authorities.*
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.