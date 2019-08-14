ANTX gives U.S. Navy a chance to use high-tech innovations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This week the Navy’s holding its Advanced Naval Technology Exercise, or ANTX, at the University of Southern Mississippi Marine Research Center in Gulfport. You could call it a science fair for the Navy’s Undersea Warfare Center.
On a hot, humid South Mississippi morning, the Navy’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicle went through its paces in the basin near the Port of Gulfport. It’s just one small piece of a much larger technical puzzle.
"This is the second year that Naval Oceanographic Command has partnered with Naval Undersea Warfare Command in ANTX,” said Capt. Chris Kaiser, ANTX director. “It provides a low-risk environment for industry partners and other government agencies to collaborate.”
It’s a dizzying array of state-of-the-art hardware and software the Navy’s using for ANTX, which is their chance to see all these components work together to protect the country’s maritime interests.
“The focus this week has really been on port security,” said Joseph Kuhner, ANTX deputy director. “There are five industry leads coming in for a theater reconnaissance of the Gulfport Harbor.”
The theater is the harbor, and there are more than a dozen players. All play key roles in the Navy's defense scenario.
"We’re really testing the endurance and abilities of the systems that we eventually want to ship out,” Kuhner added.
