All driver’s license stations in Mississippi closed until further notice

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - All driver’s license stations throughout the Magnolia State are closed due to a system outage.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday at 9 a.m. that the offices will remain closed until further notice. The Department of Information Technology Services is currently working to fix the problem, said the DPS announcement.
It’s unclear how long the outage will go on or what caused the outage. We will update this story if new information is released.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.