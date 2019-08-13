Tuesday keeps the dangerous heat cranked up

Hot and muggy weather continues. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s and heat index readings of around 110 are possible. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms should develop by the afternoon hours. A Heat Advisory is in effect for South Mississippi through 8 PM Tuesday. Expect heat index to reach the 107 to 112 range in the late morning and afternoon. Please take proper precautions if you will be outside for an extended amount of time like drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning. Failure to do so will likely result in an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. When outdoors, try to stay out of the sun. Don’t forget to check up on relatives and neighbors. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Remember, heat stroke should be treated as a medical emergency.