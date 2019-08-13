TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy. 53 closed after septic tank truck and tanker truck collide

By WLOX Staff | August 13, 2019 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 8:01 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An accident has all lanes closed on Highway 53 in Harrison County as authorities investigate a potential gas leak.

The accident happened at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday just west of Canal Road near the Lyman community.

According to Cal Roberson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, a septic tank truck and a tanker carrying a liquid collided head-on. It’s unclear what kind of liquid the tanker was carrying, said Roberson.

30°30'14.6"N 89°08'23.9"W

Injuries are being reported but it’s known at this time how serious they are.

Traffic traveling in that area is advised to take a different route.

