TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy. 53 closed after septic tank truck and tanker truck collide

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An accident has all lanes closed on Highway 53 in Harrison County as authorities investigate a potential gas leak.
The accident happened at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday just west of Canal Road near the Lyman community.
According to Cal Roberson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, a septic tank truck and a tanker carrying a liquid collided head-on. It’s unclear what kind of liquid the tanker was carrying, said Roberson.
Injuries are being reported but it’s known at this time how serious they are.
Traffic traveling in that area is advised to take a different route.
For a live look at traffic, please check MDOT’s Traffic Map by clicking HERE.
