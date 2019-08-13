Gulfport woman remembers horrors of makeshift morgue behind her house after Hurricane Camille

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As we mark the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camille, one Gulfport woman remembers the horrors of a makeshift morgue setup directly behind her house.
“Where those cars and all of those are parked is where the building was. It was cold storage and meat packing," said Nora Migues, a Hurricane Camille survivor.
Migues recalls the aftermath of Hurricane Camille differently than many others on the Gulf Coast.
“We started seeing ambulance or anything like that come up," Migues said. “I don’t know what they’d use, but they’d freeze a body that they found."
The C & F Cold Storage turned morgue was the final place where families would identify their loved ones.
“They had cranked it up to get it cold, so they’d have a place. They used it like a morgue. It was kind of eerie. I would hear some woman or some man, especially a woman, let out a scream, and I’d snatch up my kids and make them go inside,” Migues told WLOX.
Her children were confused at first.
“They were little, so it didn’t affect them. They understood about the storm because they got scared the night the storm came through,” said Migues.
Remarkably the Migues home sustained little damage in Camille, but the memories of its terrible toll were never forgotten.
