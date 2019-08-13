Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday

The heat and humidity are brutal today! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index is expected to stay near 110-115. We are under an Excessive Heat Warning due to the dangerous heat. If you’re going to be outside, you’ll need to drink plenty of water. Take frequent breaks in the A/C and listen to your body. We may have a little relief from the heat today with a few pop-up showers and storms.
Rain chances decrease tonight, and lows will be in the upper 70s by Wednesday morning. It will be very hot and humid for the first half of Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index of 100-110. However, scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon. That may cool us off.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s.
