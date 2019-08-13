Community still at a loss over death, looks within to move forward

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the family of Diamon Sims and the people of Moss Point wait for answers, tensions continued to rise at Monday’s rally.
Ashunda Steward lives in Moss Point and says she has seen this before.
“I’ve been there before. I had a son killed ten years ago over gun violence, and, I mean, I know what the family is going through. That’s my daughter’s baby daddy that got killed. So, I know how they’re feeling,” said Steward.
Steward feels the answer lies within the home.
“I hope everybody just puts the guns down and just come to. I mean, we should be lovable instead of fighting and all that. If you can’t handle things out there in the world, stay up out of there," Steward said.
Respect is what many residents of Moss Point feel will bridge the gap.
“The police have to respect the people, the neighborhood, as well as, the people need to respect the law. But, when it’s broken like that it leaves the neighborhood, the people speechless," said Jackson County Resident, Melody Coles.
Pastor Anton Jackson said that healing can’t come before forgiveness.
“Now, what we need to do is, yeah we got our differences, but we need to come together and reconcile. We’ve got to reconcile. There’s a lot of issues. There’s a lot of hurt. There’s a lot of pain," Jackson said.
After today’s rally, Diamon Sims’ oldest daughter, 8-year-old Kah’moriah Sims, has mixed emotions.
“It made me feel great but kind of sad at the same time. I feel like he is going to get justice for my family," said Sims.
The family of Diamon Sims and their lawyer, Carlos Moore, will be meeting with District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath Tuesday morning to discuss the next steps in the investigation.
