Coast tourism officials: End of summer doesn’t mean end of tourism season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - School may be back in session but summer isn’t over. That’s the message from tourism leaders.
After what has been a difficult few months for the tourism industry due to water closures, Coastal Mississippi officials are kicking off a tourism campaign to attract more visitors during these later summer months.
CEO Milton Segarra is encouraging residents to invite family and friends for a visit.
“One of the beautiful things about living in Coastal Mississippi is the weather is so nice and August and September are our very good months,” said Segarra. “Twenty-eight percent of all the people visiting Coastal Mississippi are family, friends and relatives. We’re saying the end of the summer is a good time to come back and visit your family and friends before getting into full scale with your work and school.”
Segarra says he’s optimistic the tourism industry can close the year on a strong note with fall festivals coming up, and he believes football season will bring an influx of sports betters.
Watch the full interview with Segarra below:
