Biloxi schools beef up security for 2019-2020 school year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Like many school districts in South Mississippi, Biloxi Public Schools has beefed up its security force. Schools will not only have resource officers on patrol, but now there’s a security officer at all eight schools.
“The district is kind of big, so we talked with the superintendent, and he thought we needed to beef up our security a little bit. So, that’s why you see the extra guys,” said Biloxi Campus Chief Mario Weekly. “The Swetman security guys are helping us big time.”
Along with the chief, the campus security squad also has other resource officers that handle two schools each.
"They’ll be our eyes and ears at places we can’t see because there’s only four of us, and each of us serves two schools each,” Weekly said. “They also check doors along the perimeter and all of that, so they’re very beneficial to us.”
Weekly says those extra eyes and ears will not only provide another layer of protection, but it also should serve as a visual deterrent to trouble inside and outside each facility.
