Wrongful death lawsuit filed demanding $10 million after officer-involved shooting in Moss Point

EDITOR’S NOTE: WLOX will not release the name of the officer until it is released from officials. Therefore, it has been edited out of the notice of claim.
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carlos E. Moore, the attorney representing the family of Toussaint Diamon Sims, plans on filing a lawsuit demanding $10 million against several different parties involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on August 8, 2019. Moore is representing Sims’ mother, Keena Sims.
WLOX received the notice Monday afternoon.
The lawsuit, filed against the city of Moss Point, Mayor Mario King, Police Chief Brandon Ashley and the officer accused of shooting Sims, demands $10 million for compensatory and punitive damages resulting from the alleged wrongful death of Sims.
According to a press release from the Moss Point Police Department, Toussaint Diamon Sims, 27, was fatally shot after leading officers on a foot pursuit. The release said Sims displayed a firearm in a threatening manner during the pursuit, which caused the pursing officer to discharge his firearm killing Sims.
But the lawsuit claims “Mr. Sims was unarmed and posed no imminent threat to the well-being of police officers as he fled from them”.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of constitutional violations, gross negligence, negligent/intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless disregard, excessive force and negligent/gross negligent supervision, hiring, training and retention of the officers/individuals in question, as well as other things.
A copy of the claim can be seen below.
