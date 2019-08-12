Teen in custody after threat toward Oak Grove High School

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 17-year-old male juvenile is in custody after a threat was made against Oak Grove High School, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
Rigel said a tip was received about a threat happening at the school on Monday.
According to Rigel, the juvenile posted a picture of a weapon on social media with a threat towards the school.
Rigel said after further investigating, they found the juvenile did not have access to the weapon.
He was taken to the East Juvenile Detention Center and is facing a charge of making terroristic threats.
The Lamar County School District issued the following statement on Facebook regarding the incident:
“We’ve worked really close with the administration of the school system, their police force and security," Rigel said. “We are taking the threat very seriously.”
Rigel said there will be increased security at the school on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.