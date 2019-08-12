Teen in custody after threat toward Oak Grove High School

Late this afternoon (8/11/19) the Lamar County School District received a message via tip text regarding the potential safety of students at Oak Grove High School. Please know that our school officers worked in conjunction with the Lamar County Sherrif’s Department to investigate and resolve the issue within a short time of notification. A juvenile subject has been taken into custody for making threats. The investigation did determine that the juvenile did not have the means to complete the threat. As this issue is being widely discussed on social media, we wanted to ensure all parents and guardians throughout the district that the issue has been fully addressed. We truly appreciate the students who made immediate notification so that the issue could be investigated and addressed. A phone message will go out district-wide for all parents this evening.

