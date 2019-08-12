Teen in custody after threat toward Oak Grove High School

By Carly Blake and Jayson Burnett | August 11, 2019 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 10:22 PM

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 17-year-old male juvenile is in custody after a threat was made against Oak Grove High School, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

Rigel said a tip was received about a threat happening at the school on Monday.

According to Rigel, the juvenile posted a picture of a weapon on social media with a threat towards the school.

Rigel said after further investigating, they found the juvenile did not have access to the weapon.

He was taken to the East Juvenile Detention Center and is facing a charge of making terroristic threats.

The Lamar County School District issued the following statement on Facebook regarding the incident:

Parents and Guardians, Late this afternoon (8/11/19) the Lamar County School District received a message via tip text...

Late this afternoon (8/11/19) the Lamar County School District received a message via tip text regarding the potential safety of students at Oak Grove High School. Please know that our school officers worked in conjunction with the Lamar County Sherrif’s Department to investigate and resolve the issue within a short time of notification. A juvenile subject has been taken into custody for making threats. The investigation did determine that the juvenile did not have the means to complete the threat. As this issue is being widely discussed on social media, we wanted to ensure all parents and guardians throughout the district that the issue has been fully addressed. We truly appreciate the students who made immediate notification so that the issue could be investigated and addressed. A phone message will go out district-wide for all parents this evening.
Lamar County School District

“We’ve worked really close with the administration of the school system, their police force and security," Rigel said. “We are taking the threat very seriously.”

Rigel said there will be increased security at the school on Monday.

