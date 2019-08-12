Perseid Meteor Shower 2019 fights bright moonlight at peak

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight. Usually, it’s considered the best meteor shower of the year. But, this year, a full moon will occur during the same week as peak, making it tougher to see meteors.
The usual 50-100 meteors per hour will instead be only up to about 20 meteors per hour due to the bright moonlight.
- The time you are observing : it will be “okay” between 10 PM Monday Aug 12 2019 and 3 AM Tuesday Aug 13 2019. And “best” between 3 AM and 6 AM Tuesday Aug 13 2019.
- The conditions of the sky: forecast calls for partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions which is fair for viewing.
- And the phase of the moon. The moon will be nearly full. So, the bright moonlight in the sky will interfere with seeing the meteors.
To view, go away from city lights. And sit or lie down and get cozy. Let your eyes relax and try not to look at any particular spot. This way, your eyes will be more likely to notice any movement and you will see more meteors this way. Be patient! If you’re lucky, you might see a meteor as often as every few minutes. You may not see one that often.
