Mayor asks public to ‘back off’ and ‘be respectful’ as family grieves man killed by Moss Point officer

“I am not at liberty to comment on that incident but what I will say is I understand the racial tensions in our country. I understand the movements like Black Lives Matter. I understand the movements like Blue Lives Matter but I also have a foundation that I have to protect," said King. "I have a family that I know is hurting. I have a mother that I had to visit that lost a son. And I want us to remember lawyers on both sides, agencies, friends, families, community members, be respectful. Understand that this family has lost a loved one. I will not tolerate any foolishness as it relates to this family. Allow this family the time to grieve.”