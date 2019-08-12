It’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity!

Our bodies try to keep us cool by sweating. When sweat evaporates from our skin, it removes heat from our bodies. However, higher humidity makes sweat much more difficult to evaporate. Most of the sweat remains on our skin. Our bodies can’t get rid of excess heat, and our body temperature increases. We include the heat index in our forecast to let you know how much more difficult it is for our bodies to stay cool. The higher the heat index, the greater the risk we have for heat illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The heat index is also used by the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories, Watches, and Warnings.