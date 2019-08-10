Heat Advisory for South Mississippi

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for South Mississippi on Tuesday from 10 AM until 7 PM. We are expecting temperatures in the low to mid 90s across South Mississippi. High temperatures combined with the humidity, it will make it feel like it it much hotter with heat index values in the 105° to 115° range. Drink plenty of water and sports drinks to keep hydrated. If you are going to be out in the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning