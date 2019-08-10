Heat Advisory for South Mississippi

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for South Mississippi on Tuesday from 10 AM until 7 PM. We are expecting temperatures in the low to mid 90s across South Mississippi. High temperatures combined with the humidity, it will make it feel like it it much hotter with heat index values in the 105° to 115° range. Drink plenty of water and sports drinks to keep hydrated. If you are going to be out in the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning
We are going to expect more showers and thunderstorms popping up, especially in the afternoon hours of Tuesday. A weak front will be approaching on Wednesday bumping our rain chances up even higher as the front is expected to stall over or near the area.
We are going to get a slight relief from the oppressive heat for the second half of the week and into the weekend, but it is still going to be hot and humid, just not as hot as today ans yesterday.