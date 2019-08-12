Hancock County teen shot at home in Bayside

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old Hancock County girl is recovering after being shot at her home with a handgun Monday afternoon.
Investigators with the sheriff’s department say another teen, a 17-year-old boy, was also at the home at the time of the shooting and is being held for questioning, but so far no charges have been filed.
The shooting happened Monday around 2pm at a home in the Bayside Community. When deputies arrived, they found the teen was suffering from a single gunshot to the abdomen, and was unresponsive. Deputies immediately began CPR and were able to resuscitate her before she was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Investigators say the girl and the other teen in the home are acquaintances. Right now, they’re working to get a search warrant for the boy’s home, but again, no charges have been filed in the case.
Due to the fact that this shooting involves juveniles, officials are releasing only limited information. But they say there’s no further threat to the community.
