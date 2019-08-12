Governor Bryant declares this week ‘Hurricane Camille 50th Anniversary Week’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, August 17th will mark the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall in Mississippi.
To honor those who lost their lives and to remember the impact of Hurricane Camille, Gov. Bryant has declared this week ‘Hurricane Camille 50th Anniversary Week.’
“Mississippians should be aware that while the state is better prepared than ever to respond to a hurricane, it is imperative to take an active role in improving their ability to prepare for, survive and recover from the impacts of hurricanes by developing a family emergency plan, learning evacuation routes,” said Governor Bryant.
“By promoting preparedness information about the dangers to the public’s health and safety that hurricanes pose and helping with relief efforts when these powerful storms strike, we can reduce the loss of life and property and help our neighbors recover more quickly from their devastating effects," he continued.
Hurricane Camille made landfall in Mississippi near Waveland in the nighttime hours of August 17th, 1969. The storm remains the second-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in United States history.
One-hundred-and-forty-three people were killed in Mississippi during Camille and the storm caused more than $1 billion in damage.
Nationwide, 256 lives were lost.
“Camille was a devastating hurricane that affected the lives of thousands of people with nearly 300 lives lost,” said MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. “But, through tragedy comes wisdom. We learned a lot from that tragedy and how to better prepare for and survive the awesome power of mother nature.”
To this day, there are still three unidentified storm victims.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.