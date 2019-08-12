Dangerous heat again today

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a chance of mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Potentially dangerous heat expected again today. Hot temperatures along with the continued elevated humidity levels are expected to return today. A heat advisory is in effect from 10 am this morning to 8 pm this evening. Temperature: highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values between 108 to 112. Impacts: high heat index values will cause an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or in air conditioning. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Remember, heat stroke should be treated as a medical emergency.