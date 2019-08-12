Community gathers to call for justice in fatal officer-involved shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Emotions ran high as family and friends of Toussaint Diamon Sims as well as community members gathered to demand justice after a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Attorney Carlos Moore held a press conference at the Second Street Park and Pavilion in Moss Point, calling for the termination and prosecution of the officer involved.
According to a release from the Moss Point Police Department, Sims was wanted on multiple felony warrants. When authorities located him in Pascagoula, but police said he fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit through Moss Point. The pursuit ended on 2nd Street when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. Sims then fled from officers on foot. During the foot pursuit, police said Sims displayed a firearm in a threatening manner. His actions caused the pursing officer to discharge his firearm, which fatally wounded Sims.
However, Moore said he has interviewed multiple witnesses who were present at the scene who said Sims did not have a weapon that the time of his pursuit. Moore, who is a relative of Sims, is also calling for the termination of the officer involved. On Friday, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
Moore is also calling for the arrest of the officer, calling his actions Thursday evening “cold-blooded murder.” Moore said he wanted an emergency meeting held by the Board of Aldermen on Monday to terminate the officer.
Keena Sims, mother of the victim, was also present at the event. She said she was not allowed to see her son during the incident and was not the one to identify his body to the coroner’s office.
Jackson County Deputy Coroner Carol Anne Fagan told WLOX News Now on Sunday that the body was identified by law enforcement, and that “in forensic cases such as this, we have to make sure to preserve as much evidence as possible for the autopsy,” which is scheduled for Monday in Jackson.
Moore said he is planning a protest at Moss Point City Hall Monday afternoon to call for the termination of the officer and for the city to release the body camera footage of the incident. He is also planning another press conference for 4 p.m. Monday.
District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a statement Sunday, “While I understand this is a matter of public concern, the Mississippi Rules of Professional Conduct limit what information can be released, at this time, pertaining to the ongoing investigation. Specifically, Rule 3.6 prohibits me or my office from communicating to the public certain information, including but not limited to, evidence expected to be presented in ongoing proceedings.”
The lawyer representing the Moss Point officer said he’s seen the police body cam video and calls the shooting justified. Attorney Calvin Taylor said the officer first pulled out his taser but drew his firearm when he saw Sims with a weapon.
“When he saw what he believed was a Tech 9 firearm in (Sims) hands, you can see him transition the taser from in the right hand to left hand and that’s when he engages and actually shoots,” Taylor said of the body cam video he watched Friday. Taylor said the video also clearly shows a weapon next to Sims’ body.
Taylor said the weapon found next to Sims was actually a Taurus 9mm with an extended clip, capable of firing 30 rounds of ammunition. Taylor said the gun’s chamber was loaded.
As the attorney for the officer, Taylor said he “was given access to all the evidence, including the WatchGuard® body cam footage. I have viewed all of that."
Taylor continued with what he saw in the body camera footage.
“This officer gets out with a taser because he knows his (Sims) reputation and he wants to apprehend him, that’s all he wants to do. (The officer) had to transition from the his taser to his firearm. He walks up and you can clearly see the Taurus firearm next to his body,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he supports Sims’ family getting access to the body camera footage.
“It’s my hope by the family demanding and by my release of the information… that MBI or somebody with official authority will come out and say ‘this is what the body cam shows.’”
Mayor Mario King would not comment on whether he watched the news conference tonight or act on what Carlos Moore demanded, firing the officer, Chief Brandon Ashley or call the Board of Aldermen into an emergency meeting. King told WLOX News he will be making a full statement Monday before noon.
