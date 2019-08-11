Vacation bible school students donate to needy mothers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport received a donation from the children of Handsboro Baptist Church on Sunday.
The summer vacation bible school’s ministry teaches them about helping people in need.
"We really have been trying to stress that it's important to tell about Jesus right here in our very own neighborhood," said Jane Varner, the vacation bible school mission director.
Each year they select a mission project to give back to. The WRC is not too far away and were happy to receive the gifts. The executive director was a little surprised to hear who it was coming from.
"It's not a whole lot of times that we get kids," said Tiffany Bell, the executive director of the Women's Resource Center.
Varner said she helped the kids understand that sometimes new moms don’t have everything they need to support their new babies, and they need help.
She said the children really got into the spirit of giving. In addition to the diapers, baby clothes and other gifts, the children also donated their mission offerings, a total of $238.15
“They were very generous,” Varner said. “Many of the kids even gave money that they earned by doing chores, babysitting, stuff like that.”
The church likes to make it a competition for the boys and girls to see who can raise the most money. The winners get to pie the losers in the face.
“The girls won this year. It’s fun, but in all seriousness, we do try to teach the children about giving,” Varner added.
The Women’s Resource Center receives between 1,700 to 1,800 client visits a year, so the need for donations never goes away.
“To be able to get ongoing resources week to week really makes a huge difference,” Bell said.
Some of the church members said they are happy for the partnership and are interested in volunteering at the Women’s Resource Center.
The center located at 9155 Lorraine Road in Gulfport is always looking for volunteers and accepts donations. Click here to visit their website.
