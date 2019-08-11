Three-year-old flown to Mobile after found in pool in Hurley

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said a three-year-old boy was life-flighted to USA in Mobile after he was found in her family’s pool in Hurley Saturday around 7:21 p.m.
Sheriff Ezell says the boy is going through an intubation process, where a tube is inserted through the mouth and then into the airway. This is done so a patient can be placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing.
The victim is currently being taken for a CT scan and is listed as stable, but officials do not know what his brain function is, according to Sheriff Ezell.
Immediately after the boy was found, Sheriff Ezell says CPR measures were taken and a pulse was detected.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.