Moss Point Police Chief promises transparency in deadly officer-involved shooting investigation
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley (Source: City of Moss Point)
By Annie Johnson | August 11, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 11:22 AM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley promises to be transparent and as timely as the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting allows.

(Photo source: WLOX)

Chief Ashley released the following statement Sunday morning:

We will be transparent and as timely as the investigation allows. We are releasing information as a coordinated effort with MBI. We may release more in the future, but I have already released a synopsis of the events that led to the shooting. For example, the autopsy has not been done. I would never speak on that without a report from medical examiner.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley

The shooting happened on August 8th.

According to a press release from the Moss Point Police Department, Toussaint Diamon Sims, 27, was fatally shot after leading officers on a foot pursuit. The release says Sims displayed a firearm in a threatening manner during the pursuit, which caused the pursing officer to discharge his firearm killing Sims.

(Photo source: Moss Point Police Department)

Chief Ashley previously said the officer involved, whose identity is behind withheld until the case is presented to the grand jury, has been placed on leave.

The family of Sims is speaking out and demanding justice for him.

Carlos Moore, an attorney and municipal court judge in Clarksdale, is planning to hold a press conference Sunday evening to make demands of the city and police department. Moore said based on what witnesses have told him, he does not believe that the suspect was armed at the time of his death.

According to Moore, his press conference will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Moss Point Riverfront Community Center and he plans on releasing the name of the officer involved.

WLOX will continue reporting this investigation as it develops.

