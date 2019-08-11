Kids show their skills on the court for ‘Blue Crew’ competition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department’s Blue Crew was back at it again Saturday with a basketball shootout. Dozens of kids in Ward 1 showed up to show their skills on the court to win a signed basketball.
“Have fun,” was Juvelle Green’s game plan.
“I’m trying to win to be honest," Shamar Green said of his plans.
“It’s an opportunity for the public to get out and understand that hey, we’re people just like everyone else," said Gulfport Police Department Sgt. Jame Griffin. He’s also a member of the Blue Crew.
“Blue Crew is a group of police officers, they’re active duty police officers that have volunteered their time to work for creating relationships with youth," Griffin added.
The name does say it all. CREW stands for creating relationships everywhere.
“Especially with the kids, you get to meet them. You get to kind of like watch them grow up a little bit, get to interact with them," added Gulfport Police Department crime scene technician Karenza Denson.
The three competitors with the most baskets were declared winners. Then crews set up a huge screen for a viewing of Black Panther. It’s the last movie event for Main Street Gulfport this summer. All of this fun was completely free of charge.
