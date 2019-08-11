Dangerous escaped inmate Curtis Watson spotted in west Tenn.

Search continues for escaped inmate
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 11, 2019 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 8:27 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections has just released new photos of a confirmed sighting of Curtis Ray Watson.

Watson is charged with sexually assaulting and killing a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.

Pictures out of Henning in west Tennessee show Watson in what appears to be in camp overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.

The convict, who escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday, is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said.

A timestamp on the photos, taken from a doorbell camera at an area home, show they were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Residents in the area should be on alert.

