Car drives into Biloxi hair salon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A salon in Biloxi was surprised Saturday afternoon after a car plunged through a wall and made a hole in the side of the building.
Major Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department confirmed the driver went to park the car on the side of the old Stein Mart building and hit the wrong pedal. The incident happened on Beauvoir Road near the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
No one was injured. Police say the incident was an accident, and no criminal charges will be filed.
