Attorney, family member speaks out after fatal officer involved-shooting in Moss Point

“We’re going to talk about the multiple witnessed I have spoke to that either witnessed the actual shooting or the immediate aftermath where the individual was laying on the ground. Even before the cops got to him they didn’t see a gun. They watched the whole thing unfold in front of them, and when the cops got there they put him in handcuffs and turned him, and they watched the whole thing. The cops never picked up a gun. There was no gun in the vicinity of the man and they watched the whole aftermath, so I have the eyewitness that saw the actual shooting and saw everything from the time he got out of the vehicle. Then I have the people who heard the gunshot and looked out the window and saw the whole aftermath of him on the ground dead and when the cops got there, they watched the whole thing, and there is no gun that the man had in his possession or in his vicinity.