Lt. Governor Tate Reeves spars with MN Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Twitter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves tweeted Wednesday praising the ICE raids that happened across the state of Mississippi.
Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar replied to his tweet, thus starting a social media sparring match. The Democratic Representative has recently been the subject of criticism from President Donald Trump concerning the topic of immigration.
Congresswoman Omar replied to Lt. Governor Reeves calling his statement the “language of dehumanization”.
Governor Phil Bryant spoke out Thursday, backing Lt. Governor Reeves and praising him for standing up “against the Democratic leadership”.
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves is campaigning right now to be the next Mississippi governor.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
