Heat Advisory in effect today

The heat and humidity may feel brutal today! Actual high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will reach 105-110 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect today. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the A/C if you plan on being outside for long. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Rain chances will decrease by Sunday morning with lows in the upper 70s. Pop-up showers and storms will return on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 105-110.
The tropics remain quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.