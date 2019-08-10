Gulfport Memorial receives sculpture for patients fighting cancer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local artist is showing his appreciation for Gulfport Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Center staff with a one-of-a kind sculpture.
Dennis Allen’s fiancee, Linda, was receiving treatment at the hospital for lung cancer and has since recovered. Linda credits the nurses and doctors with saving her life.
The sculpture is made of a pink bass drum. It features a pink ribbon in illuminated stained antique glass that was salvaged from a window at the Biloxi Masonic lodge. The pink ribbon is surrounded by glass disks filled with colors associated with other types of cancer. Inside of the sculpture is a light that can be switched on and off.
In the center of the ribbon are water droplets. Linda calls them, “the tears that have been lost to cancer.”
“I just wanted it to be something unique that you don’t see everyday,” Linda said. “You have to admit it stands out large and in charge.”
Dennis says the drum still works, and he even left the mallet on the drum hoping it could serve as a victory call for the people who are completing their rounds of chemotherapy.
“Just the fact that if they really wanted to, it still works as a drum. So, if they wanted to beat the drum after they beat cancer, they could,” he explained.
The nurses who work in the chemotherapy center hope that the new sculpture will brighten up the mood of the room.
“We can share it with others to let them know that they are not fighting this alone,” said Quin Barnes, the oncology nurse coordinator at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
The sculpture will remain at the hospital.
The nursing staff and hospital administrators hope that it will bring a smile to everyone’s face. Fighting cancer is hard work and they want this art to make the difficulty a little bit easier.
