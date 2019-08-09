Waveland’s Bark Park is now open

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The sign said “Coming Soon,” but Waveland Bark Park is now open.
The city converted an unused t-ball field at Elwood Bourgeois Park on Central Avenue into a dog park.
The facility has separate spaces for large and small dogs, training equipment, shaded benches and water fountains for both people and dogs. The park will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except the first Wednesday of each month when it will be closed for maintenance.
Best of all, it didn’t cost the city a dime.
“It’s money that didn’t come out of the city coffer. It was an outside grant,” said Jeremy Burke, Waveland Ward 1 Alderman. “All the work was done in-house to save money, but it’s a great addition.”
William Rappold of Friends of the Hancock County Animal Shelter stopped to see the new park and was grateful to the city.
“It’s well appreciated, it will be used,” he said. “Only suggestion is that the people who bring their animals here pick up after their animals.”
The park also has bags and garbage cans to make that part easy.
The city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the dog park and a new town green on Coleman Avenue next week.
