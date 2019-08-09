Officials release threatening social media post by 16-year-old

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County officials are sending out a message loud and clear that any threats to students will not be tolerated.
The threatening Instagram message by a 16-year-old shows a truck, guns and a message that reads: “west harrison aint ready for round 2.”
“Although the threat wasn't credible threat the way it was phrased, it was still enough to get our attention that he had a target, he had ability to, or the access to firearms,” said Lt. Rob Lincoln with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
While West Harrison High School was mentioned in the Instagram, no guns were brought to the school, and students were never in danger.
Lincoln, who oversees the School Resource Officers throughout Harrison County, said the post originally was reported by a child of a resource officer from another district.
It was reported to the head officer at West Harrison High School and within an hour, the student was arrested at his home.
“They think when they are sitting alone with a cell phone and they’re sitting in their quiet room and nobody is watching that they’re alone and they have anonymity. You don’t,” Lincoln warned. “There’s a footprint everywhere you go.”
Despite the early intervention, the number of engagements the post had bothers Lincoln.
“For 28 people to get it and for nobody to tell us is insane,” he added.
That is why he said the School Resource Officers as well as a sheriff’s office app that allows for anonymous reporting are critical additions to the superior security systems in place.
“As soon as these kids start realizing that we are there for them and not there against them, then we’re going win the fight," Lincoln said.
The suspect, who attended West Harrison High School in 2018 and is not enrolled this year, was taken to the juvenile detention facility without bond pending his appearance before a family court judge.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.