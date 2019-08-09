Koch Foods holding job fair following Mississippi ICE raids

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Koch Foods announced on Facebook that the company will host a job fair after many workers at its two Mississippi plants were detained in an immigration raid earlier this week.
ICE raids took place Wednesday morning at seven locations across Mississippi and 680 people were detained in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.
271 of those detained in immigration raids around the state have been sent home according to a spokesman from Homeland Security Investigation.
Koch will be hosting the job fair on Monday, August 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Forest WIN Job Center. Applicants will need to provide two forms of valid ID when applying.
In a press release, Koch Foods said they are cooperating with the government’s ongoing investigation and they are diligent about their compliance with state and federal employment eligibility laws. They use the federal government database E-Verify to screen new hires.
It has not been said whether or not any of the companies that employed those detained have been charge.
“HSI’s worksite enforcement efforts are equally focused on aliens who unlawfully seek work in the U.S. as well as the employers who knowingly hire them,” said HSI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Miles.
Koch Foods, based in Park Ridge, Illinois, is one of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. and employs about 13,000 people, with operations in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio and Tennessee.
For more info on this job fair, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.