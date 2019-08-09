Food delivery service Waitr moving into Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Getting food delivered to your front door just got easier in Jackson County. The food delivery service Waitr announced it has moved into Pascagoula, Gautier and Moss Point.
Waitr is an app that connects you with restaurants that offer delivery in your area. There’s a flat $5 fee per delivery, no matter the size of the order. Locals are employed as drivers. So far, 30 people have been hired on.
Residents said they’re excited.
“I am very excited because I work in Ocean Springs, and there’s things over there like this, but we don’t really have anything like Waitr. So I’m very excited," said Pascagoula resident Kacee Ward.
Eight restaurants so far have partnered with Waitr including Aztecas Restaurant and Cantina and New York Pizza in Gautier, and The Cornerstone Restaurant in Pascagoula.
“I hope it expands our business," said The Cornerstone Restaurant owner Tommy Jackson. He said they’ve done lunch delivery for businesses in the past, but Waitr will allow them to reach so many more customers.
“It’s great for disabled people," Jackson said. "In the afternoons, kids at home by themselves, parents can order from the phone and have food sent to the house. There’s a lot of conveniences for it.”
Jackson said since Monday, The Cornerstone Restaurant has delivered several orders via Waitr and it has been “smooth sailing.”
“Once everything picks up here, business picks up here, we’re looking to hire about another 70 to make it 100 total," said Waitr lead driver Callie Lopez.
Interested in working for Waitr? Click here.
Restaurants interested in partnering with Waitr can click here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.