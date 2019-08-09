Be Local: Meet the Jerky King at his Gulfport restaurant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you like beef jerky, you’ll love a new restaurant in Gulfport.
Jeremy Martin has made a name for himself. He’s known, far and wide as the Jerky King because of his handcrafted, original recipe beef jerky.
“It doesn’t matter where I go. ‘Hey it’s him. It’s the king, it’s the jerky king.’ It doesn’t matter if I’m in the grocery store or the dollar store, New Orleans, Texas, Florida, wherever. Somebody knows me and they’re pointing me out,” Martin said.
He opened his restaurant, Martin’s Beef Jerky, on Highway 49 in Gulfport back in July. People have discovered his daily specials featuring homemade comfort food and, of course, his famous jerky. There are 11 different flavors, and this Gulfport business man has to pour a lot of time and energy into making his restaurant successful and preparing his signature jerky.
“My day starts early. Y’all are probably still asleep. I get up at 3:30, 4:30 in the morning and come in and start cooking and prepping and getting the jerky machines going so I can get orders ready for the day or the week,” Martin said.
Have you ever tried a fried pork rib? It’s just one of the unique items on the menu at this Gulf Coast eatery.
Martin has developed a local following. This is a family business as his wife Leslie joins him at the restaurant. The King started making his own beef jerky 17 years ago and slowly but surely grew his business. Now demand is through the roof.
“Since 2002 I think I may have sold over 30,000 bags of beef jerky. Now it’s just ridiculous. I can’t keep any jerky in the buckets. People just love it,” Martin said.
Martin’s Beef Jerky is located at 2605 25th Avenue in Gulfport and is a great example of WLOX’s Be Local campaign, where people are encouraged to support local businesses.
